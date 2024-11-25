Seven-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash, after falling out of car window

MILLERSVILLE — A seven-year-old is dead after a Sunday night crash on I-97.

The boy had been traveling in the backseat of a car driven by a woman police believe to be his grandmother.

Maryland State Troopers found that the back window had opened and it appears the boy had fallen out of the car and landed in the road, on I-97 NB.

The child was then hit by another car, which police are describing as a 2016-2019 Honda Civic. The driver didn't remain at the scene and police are looking for a vehicle of that description that might have damage to the front left wheel well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack 410-761-5130.