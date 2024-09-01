Seven people arrested following the busts of 11 street takeover events

Maryland State Police’s Car Rally Task Force arrested seven people Saturday night following the bust of 11 unlawful driving events throughout Baltimore, Prince George’s, and Anne Arundel counties.

According to authorities, police across all five agencies responded to several locations where up to 200 participants gathered in parking lots attempting to shut down intersections throughout the region.

Locations include:



10:40pm: 5710 A Wabash Avenue, Baltimore, MD

11:10pm: 2880-2894 Rolling Road, Windsor Mill, MD

11:49pm: 3030 Liberty Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD

12:07am: 1801 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD

12:40am: N Eutaw at W. North Avenue, Baltimore, MD

12:34am: I-195 Park and Ride, Catonsville, MD

1:40am: 7900 Governor Ritchie Highway., Glen Burnie, MD

2:22am: 12705 Laurel-Bowie Road, Laurel, MD

3:25am: Konterra Drive and Sweitzer Lane, Laurel, MD

3:30am: I-95 at Ebenezer Road/Philadelphia Road, White Marsh, MD

4:00am: 812A Oregon Avenue, Linthicum Heights, MD

Maryland State Police was assisted by the Baltimore Police Department, and officers from the Baltimore County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police Department, and Prince George’s County Police Department.

Arrests and Charges:



Daniel Linton, 20, of Port Deposit, is charged with assault on police, malicious destruction of property, and related traffic offenses.

Sh’Nard Martinez-Eric Pope, 24, of Baltimore, Chase Andrew Cover, 19, of Halethorpe, and Alycia Destiny Cropper, 22, of Middle River, were arrested and charged in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Christian Thayn Dean, 21, of Columbia, MD, is charged with disorderly conduct.

William Starkey, 21, of Baltimore, is charged with disorderly conduct.

Marcellus Cortez Swann, 33, of Baltimore, was arrested for DUI and charged criminally for carrying a handgun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In addition to the seven arrests, police recovered one stolen vehicle and an illegal firearm.

Since June 2024, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force has focused on investigating and addressing exhibition driving events, known as ‘takeovers’. Police say these exhibition events involve blocking public roads for dangerous stunts, disrupting traffic, causing property damage, and posing risks to the public.

As a result, there was more patrolling in the regions that the authorities identified as "hotspot areas."

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force includes the Maryland Department of State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Baltimore City Police, and police departments in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties.