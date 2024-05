BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have seized seven dirt bikes in north Baltimore over the past several days.

The city police department said on social media that they seized the bikes after following tips from the Illegal Dirtbike Tip Line.

Two bikes were seized on a street off of The Alameda, near the county line in the Idlewylde area.

A few days earlier, five bikes were seized from a home in the Woodberry area, near West 41st Street.

Dirt bikes are illegal in the city.