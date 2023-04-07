Seven activists arrested protesting bill that stalled in the Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It took a few moments for protesters to get removed from the steps of the State House, shouting to a crowd standing in lawyers mall giving them support.

They're fighting for access to affordable healthcare.

A benefit given to most Marylanders, but not undocumented immigrants.

"So we're leaving a large portion of our state out of the health insurance marketplace and that's unacceptable," said Nina Amador.

Allison Martinez lost her dad when when his cancer went undiagnosed and untreated.

The family took him to doctors in Maryland and New Jersey, but couldn't get him help.

"It's a basic human right because they're going to let more people die just because they don't want to give them healthcare," asked Martinez.

The bill they're fighting for has been stuck in the Senate for weeks.

It would give undocumented immigrants access to the state healthcare exchange regardless of their immigration status.

"We are out here calling on Senate leadership to make sure that they don't leave the immigration population behind when it comes to health equity," said Amador.

Senator Melony Griffith said the state is studying the best options to get the uninsured access to healthcare during a weekly Senate press conference.

According to the financial analysis on the bill, it would cost the state nearly $100 million in the next budget and nearly $200 million by 2028.