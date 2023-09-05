Settlement reached with Justice Department over sexual harassment within BCoFD

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Justice announced they have reached a settlement agreement with Baltimore County for significant relief and compensation for victims of sexual harassment.

The settlement resolves the department's complaint alleging the county, through the Baltimore County Fire Department (BCoFD), violated Title VII by subjecting 11 female employees to a hostile work environment.

According to the complaint, several female employees were subjected to a hostile work environment when a male coworker distributed nude photos of several female BCoFD employees on a social media platform.

“All employees have a fundamental right to be free from harassment of any kind in the workplace,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “While this incident occurred prior to our administration, we are entering into this agreement with our federal partners to ensure Baltimore County continues working to promote a safe, supportive workplace free from discrimination in all its forms.”

The complaint also alleges the fire department failed to take "prompt and appropriate" actions to correct the issue.

“Every employee deserves to feel safe in the workplace and I am proud of the progress we have started under my tenure to diversify our department and strengthen our culture,” said Baltimore County Fire Chief Joanne Rund. “Through this agreement, the Department is sending a clear message that Baltimore County will not tolerate harassment in the workplace and I fully support the steps required to ensure we are doing all we can to be supportive of all of our people.”

As part of the consent decree, the United States acknowledged the current administration is committed to developing improved policies, procedures, and trainings in order to resolving the issues alleged in the complaint.

They also are required to pay $275,000 to compensate the 11 female employees harmed by the harassment.

This case stems from a charge of discrimination by a commissioner for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and investigated by the EEOC's Baltimore office.

Employees with complaints of sexual harassment can report them to their local EEOC office or their respective state or local fair employment practices agencies.