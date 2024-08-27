Service workers don't know where their next meal is coming from, push for fair wages

BALTMORE — The fight for everyone to be paid a living wage for most seems like pay in the sky.

Service workers, whose job it is to make sure paying customers are getting their meals and beverages at restaurants, may not know where their next meal is coming from.

“A lot of workers don’t know if they will be able to go home and make ends meet or eat,” said Ebony Battle, a restaurant server and volunteer at One Fair Wage.

“That’s something that I’ve experienced. That’s what my co-workers have experienced.”

Service workers and fair wage advocates appeared in city hall Monday afternoon to say 100 Holliday Street needs to pay our tab.

Petitions were delivered from over 400 tipped workers who support the One Fair Wage bill introduced by Councilman John Bullock.

It was created to push for the hourly pay of Baltimore’s tipped workers to go from just $3.63 to the standard minimum wage of $15.00 per hour, with tips on top, for the next five years.