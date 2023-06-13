Service dogs receive 'dogrees' for their work during COVID pandemic

BALTIMORE — We may be reaching the tail end of graduation season, but there's still a lot to celebrate.

After all, it's not everyday a dog gets a medical degree.

University of Maryland gave out 'dogrees' on Tuesday.

"It is my privilege of to recommend the honorary degree of Doctor of Medicine to Loki for her outstanding work helping patients and healthcare workers at the University of Maryland medical center," said Melissa Flaherty.

"Thank you, it is my privilege to accept you recommendation and to confer upon this honorary dogtoree degree with all rights and privileges there to pertaining," said Dr. Bruce E. Jarrell, President of the University of Maryland.

'Dogtor Loki', a five-year-old rottweiler, was honored for her extraordinary service during the COVID pandemic.

Alongside her handler, Dr. Caroline Benzel, she raised over $100,000 to create and deliver her hero healing kits to frontline healthcare workers.

Service dogs Kylo Red, a three-year-old goldendoodle, and Kiera, a six-year-old Labradoodle, also received a dogtorate of pharmacy and a juris dogtor.