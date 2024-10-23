Serious multi-vehicle collision halts traffic on I-83 at York Road

Traffic is stalled on I-83 due to a serious crash.

Officials with the Maryland State Police say a multi-vehicle crash occurred near northbound I-83 at York Road around 2:15 pm.

As a result of the crash, a vehicle fire occurred.

Fire officials say there are serious injuries.

MULTI-VEHICLE COLLISION I83 North btwn 33-36 | Fire and HazMat crews on scene of a multi-vehicle collision with serious injuries | I83 closed at York Rd Expect major delays I83 North. DT1419 pic.twitter.com/qgDAOKLoVB — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 23, 2024

All lanes on the northbound side are closed at this time.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*