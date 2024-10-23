Watch Now
Serious multi-vehicle collision halts traffic on I-83 at York Road

Traffic is stalled on I-83 due to a serious crash.

Officials with the Maryland State Police say a multi-vehicle crash occurred near northbound I-83 at York Road around 2:15 pm.

As a result of the crash, a vehicle fire occurred.

Fire officials say there are serious injuries.

All lanes on the northbound side are closed at this time.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

