Series of vehicle thefts in Frederick County under investigation

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of vehicle thefts and tampering incidents that happened in Mount Airy, Green Valley, and Monrovia on March 23.

Deputies first responded to the report of a stolen Nissan Altima in the 12000 block of Quiet Stream Court.

During the investigation, police found multiple vehicles in that area were entered and tampered with.

Additional incidents of vehicle tampering from the same day were reported at residences on Sandra Lee Court, Walnutwood Court, and Haven Park Circle.

The stolen Nissan, equipped with a personal tracking device, was found in Anne Arundel County.

Police say the suspect later crashed the car in Linthicum Heights, where a juvenile was taken into custody.

Two other stolen vehicles were seen in the same area as the Altima. One that was stolen from Dunkirk was recovered, while the suspect in a stolen black BMW fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-1046.