Serial bank robber sentenced to 14 years in prison

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for armed bank robbery, related to a series of bank and armed commercial robberies.

Dexter Nikoe Eaton, 34, between June 3 and July 30, 2022, committed six separate robbery incidents.

Specifically, Eaton admitted on June 3, he robbed a bank in the 3200 block of West North Avenue. He gave a note to the teller that demanded money and threatened to kill the teller's family.

A week after that, Eaton, armed with a handgun entered another bank along North Avenue. This time, he pointed a gun at employees and customers saying, “Nobody move. Give me $4,000 or everyone in this b***h is dead.”

Eaton forced a customer to the ground at gunpoint and took the customer’s wallet and cash. With the gun still pointed at the customer’s head, Eaton demanded an employee get him $4,000 or Eaton would shoot the customer, police say.

The final incidents happened on July 23 and July 30, 2022. Eaton robbed two businesses in the 3100 block of West North Avenue.

In both robberies, employees were held at gunpoint and Eaton threatened an employee in the second robbery for moving too slow.