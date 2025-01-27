A group of seniors are getting a little crafty for a good cause

PARKVILLE, Md. — A group of seniors are getting a little crafty. And it’s all for a good cause.

Helping themselves and helping others. That’s what the Baltimore County Senior Craft Gallery is all about.

“This is a finished project I just brought in today,” says Shirley Suhosky, showing her latest crocheted creation. “I like making animals, different animals. So, enjoy those.”

At 92, Suhosky is the oldest and longest-serving senior here. She’s been selling her items and volunteering to run the shop over 25 years. She’s been crocheting since World War II.

“I learned how to knit when I was in sixth grade,” she says, “when, during the war and we were knitting squares. The teacher taught us how to make squares and they made afghans for the soldiers.”

Needlepoint and embroidery are Margaret Werneth’s specialties. The 83-year-old has been volunteering over 17 years. Doing crafts is a great way for people to stay sharp as they age.

“Keeps your whole body going, really,” she says. “Because you’re using your hands. You’re using your head to think about the next project, the next step what you’re working on.”

Prices are reasonable. And if you don’t see something you want, ask, and they’ll make it.

“We had this one mother who came in,” Werneth says. “The daughter was expecting a baby in the fall. And the daughter always used to say, my little pumpkin, my little pumpkin. So, she asked if we could make a pumpkin blanket and a pumpkin bib, which we did. And she really loved it.”

The Senior Craft Gallery is a nonprofit. They accept donations of yarn, fabric and other craft materials.

What they’re really looking for, though, is shoppers. Selling their handiwork helps the seniors, who are on a fixed income.

“When they make their projects, they gets a little extra money,” Werneth says. “They can use it for their fund or to buy some groceries. It’s there for them. And it’s good when the people come in and buy the stuff from the seniors because they are supporting us.”

And in turn, they help others. A portion of each sale goes to the county’s Seniors in Need Fund.

“We appreciate knowing that we can help one another out,” Werneth says.

The Senior Craft Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. It’s at the Loch Raven Recreation Center, 1801 Glen Keith Blvd., in the old Loch Raven Elementary School building.

They also do pop-up shops at local senior centers.