Seniors at Spring Arbor have their wishes come true

CROFTON, Md. — Millie wished for a Rita, Dorothy, a spring necklace, Joan wished for a blanket and pillow.

"I came up with this idea because I thought it would be fun for each resident to make a wish."

Each wish splashed on a four leaf clover, open to all who had the power to grant a wish.

"I wish for yellow roses," one resident said.

"I wished for popcorn," said another.

"This job is not a job, this is a calling."

The boss of this place was right, just the look on Ms. Shirley's face said it all. She turned 100 years old on St. Patrick's Day.

She wanted a shrimp dinner with cocktail sauce, and of course, a wish for dessert.

Barbara wished for a pretty spring blanket, Mary Jane an extra large hot fudge sundae.

All their dreams came true, thanks to the staff at Spring Arbor.