Senior at US Naval Academy dies on holiday leave

The US Naval Academy announced Friday that one of it's midshipmen died earlier this week while on holiday break.

Mason Halsey, 22 was a senior at the Academy and was visiting home in Gulfport, MS for the holidays. He died in his home Monday morning.

The circumstances of his death are under investigation, the USNA wrote on it's Facebook page.

"The whole Naval Academy family.. are mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of Midshipman Mason Halsey," Acting USNA Superintendent, Rear Admiral Fred Kacher said.

Halsey was majoring in political science and was a member of the coed cheer team.