Senator Chris Van Hollen announces plans to depart for El Salvador Wednesday morning

Senator Chris Van Hollen announced Tuesday that he plans to depart for El Salvador Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Van Hollen said he plans to check on Kilmar Abrego Garcia's wellbeing and hold constructive conversation with government officials around his release.

According to a report from Scripps News Group, a judge on Tuesday required depositions from the Trump administration about efforts to return Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvaldor, despite a court order barring his removal.

Garcia, who had been living in Maryland with his wife and children, was deported in March and has since been imprisoned.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered the federal government to facilitate Garcia's return.

Van Hollen's full statement can be read below:

“Following his abduction and unlawful deportation, U.S. federal courts have ordered the safe return of my constituent Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States. It should be a priority of the U.S. government to secure his safe release, which is why tomorrow I am traveling to El Salvador. My hope is to visit Kilmar and check on his wellbeing and to hold constructive conversations with government officials around his release. We must urgently continue working to return Kilmar safely home to Maryland.”