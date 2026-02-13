Senate Republicans defend Ferguson as Moore increases pressure to vote on redistricting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore used his State of the State address to pressure the state Senate to take up his redistricting plan, but his comments may have backfired by creating tension between his office and legislative leaders.

"Do not let the democratic process die in the Free State. Debate it, discuss it, make adjustments if necessary, and put it to a vote," Moore said during the address.

The battle over redrawing the state's congressional maps has led to Moore putting pressure on the state Senate, which remains the current roadblock to his plan.

However, his comments in the address appear to have created new political friction.

"Normally in the Senate it's Democrat vs Republican. What I'm noticing now is it's the Senate vs Moore," said Senator J.B. Jennings, a Republican who represents Baltimore and Harford counties.

Republicans in Maryland's Senate maintain a working relationship with Senate President Bill Ferguson despite him being from the opposite party. They viewed Moore's comments as an inappropriate attack on their chamber's leader.

"The comments that the governor made last night to our senate president were inappropriate and I don't think that Senate President Ferguson deserved that," said Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey, who represents Caroline, Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne's counties.

The minority party wants Ferguson to find three no votes in the Senate Rules Committee, put the redistricting plan to a vote and kill the bill in committee. Republicans believe this approach would allow the legislature to move forward without the redistricting issue continuing to loom over their work.

"I think that there are a number of Senate Democrats that would like this to be over and would like to just see a vote called and we move forward now again, I'll defer to the Senate President for how he's like to handle that but we've certainly let him know that if he needs three votes in the rules committee he has them," Hershey said.

The Senate's position has consistently been to not bring bills to a vote if they're going to fail. It doesn't appear they're changing that approach for the redistricting bill.

The legislative kneel down continues as Ferguson waits for the clock to run out on the redistricting bill.

