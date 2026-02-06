Senate President stands firm on redistricting as senator stages protest

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland Democratic senator announced he will not participate in Senate proceedings until a mid-cycle redistricting bill receives a floor vote, marking the first public opposition to Senate leadership's decision to block the legislation.

Senator Arthur Ellis of Charles County made the announcement during his Black History Month speech on the Senate floor, saying he wants to see redistricting brought to a vote.

"I will not come back to this podium and to give quorum to this body until we bring the mid-cycle redistricting bill to this floor," Ellis said.

Ellis called the decision to not advance the bill unacceptable.

"It is unacceptable for we to sit back and act like we cannot do anything about it. And therefore, Mr. President, colleagues, I respectfully take my leave to make my protest moment possible," Ellis said.

Senate President Bill Ferguson has stated redistricting doesn't have the votes to pass in the Senate. The chamber typically does not vote on legislation that will not pass.

Ferguson defended the decision, citing concerns about maintaining Maryland's current congressional representation.

"In this moment in time, we have to do whatever it takes to ensure that we do not go backwards, and we cannot pass a map that leads to ultimately a 6-2 result," Ferguson said.

When asked why not bring the bill to a vote and let members go on the record, Ferguson expressed concerns about court intervention in the current map.

"Each new legislative step undermines in a proportional way, the state's ability to defend the current map under the doctrine of laches. And so at the end of the day, that's a major reason why we have to make it clear we cannot risk losing another representative to Congress," Ferguson said.

The governor, who has been advocating for redistricting, applauded Ellis for taking this stance. However, Ferguson and his caucus appear unmoved by the protest.

