Senate passes resolution to end ban on the sale of gas-powered cars in Maryland

Drew Snadecki
More states are implementing incentives for companies to help decrease pollution levels. Experts say an increase of zero-emission fleet vehicles could bring dramatic declines in climate-warming gases.<br/><br/>
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The United States Senate passed a resolution that will end the coming ban on the sale of gas-powered cars in several states, including Maryland.

The resolution, known as Senate Joint Resolution 45, was applauded by Maryland State House Republicans as it will disapprove the California waiver to the Clean Air Act for Advanced Clean Cars II.

Governor Wes Moore adopted the California Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) and the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rules in 2023.

This would've required all new passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs in Maryland to be zero-emission, by 2035.

In April, Governor Moore issued an Executive Order that delayed Maryland’s enforcement of these standards for two years.

“California’s emission standards do not reflect the needs or values of Marylanders,” said House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy. “It is time to extract our state from this mess. Governor Moore needs to take action.”

