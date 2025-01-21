Sen. McCray proposing bill to start the 'Baltimore Youth Fund'

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Hundreds of bills in Annapolis intend to help people across the state.

Senator Cory McCray puts money directly into the coffers of Baltimore area non-profits.

"Just being a son of Baltimore, I'm always thinking of opportunities, what I would call a carrot for incentivizing our young scholars," said McCray, a Democrat from Baltimore City.

The fund gives a million dollars to start the Baltimore youth fund.

One million dollars for non-profits benefiting young people in Baltimore city and county.

"They could be at a public school, they could be at a private school, but they are in specific targeted neighborhoods, may have food insecurities, may have a certain concentration of liquor stores, may not always have the rec center in their specific space. So these are mentors that can wrap their arms around them," said McCray.

McCray says some of his colleagues in the Senate have been trying to learn more about his effort, hoping to get similar funds in their district.

"I talked about next one up, but you also have thread who has a mentorship component to it, you also have the Boys and Girls Club in various jurisdictions that have that mentorship component to it. But these are the folks that are direct on the ground 1-1 with these young scholars, but making sure that they matriculate to the adults and the good human beings that we want them to be," said McCray.

McCray's bill looks to spend money in a year where budget constraints are top of mind.

He's confident it can get across the finish line.