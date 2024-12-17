Sen. Jill Carter to take role on Maryland State Board of Contract Appeals

State Senator Jill Carter, a fierce advocate for juvenile justice reform laws in 2022 and against rolling them back this past session, will resign as a state lawmaker to take on a new role.

"After 20 years of service to the people of Maryland, it is with profound gratitude and mixed emotions that I announce my impending resignation from the Senate of Maryland," says Carter. "Representing the people of Baltimore and our great state has unequivocally been the greatest honor of my life."

Governor Wes Moore announced this week her appointment to the Maryland State Board of Contract Appeals. This agency handles contract and bid disputes between state agencies and contractors and vendors.

"I’m thankful to Governor Moore for the confidence and trust he’s bestowed on me," says Carter. "I began my legal career representing contractors and advocating for Minority Business Enterprises (MBE's)and fair and just procurement laws and policies."



The Governor's office described Carter as "a civil rights champion, community leader, and Maryland legislator for more than 35 years."

"From the very beginning of my journey, I have been committed to advancing fairness, justice, and equity—principles that guided every decision I made, every fight I led, and every piece of legislation I championed. The work was never easy, but it was always meaningful. I've had the distinct opportunity to stand in the Senate of Maryland as the only Black woman attorney and use my skills, voice, and determination to push for transformative change," says Carter. "It is a responsibility I carried with humility, pride and determination."

Her district, the 41st, sits in the west and northwest portions of Baltimore City.

She's been a member of the Judicial Proceedings Committee since her election to the Senate in 2019. She had previously been a member of the House Judiciary Committee for the entire 14 years she served as a state Delegate.

"While I am stepping away from this role," Carter adds, "my commitment to the fight for justice and equity remains steadfast. As I look toward the next chapter of my journey, I do so with the knowledge that the work I've done, with the support of the people, has left an indelible mark on Maryland and will continue to guide future progress."



Advocates she worked with during her time in the legislature thanked her for her service, including the public policy director of the ACLU.

Over the past several years, I’ve learned so much from your brilliance, bravery, dedication, and unwavering love for people—especially Black people. Working with you has been one of the true highlights of my career, and I will always be grateful for you. Thank you @jillpcarter! pic.twitter.com/1PRzviNOw6 — Yanet (@TheeAdvocate_) December 17, 2024

Carter also thanked her constituents and fellow lawmakers.