Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sen. Chris Van Hollen tours improvements to prevent flooding in Ellicott City

Sen. Chris Van Hollen tours improvements to prevent flooding in Ellicott City
Screen Shot 2023-12-04 at 4.20.41 PM.png
Posted at 5:19 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 17:19:53-05

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — More progress to make sure devastating flooding in Ellicott City doesn't happen again.

Today, Senator Chris Van Hollen toured historic downtown with Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

The area has flooded three times in the past 15 years, doing tens of millions of dollars in damage.

Upgrades include several flood retention ponds, a flood tunnel and taking down four buildings in the historic area.

Senator Van Hollen shared what he's doing to help with the project on Capitol Hill.

"We're working with the county on a $25 million raise grant, which would help convey water from right here along Maryland Avenue off so that it doesn't have flooding consequences for Ellicott City," Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen says he's also working with CSX on further flood mitigation projects.

The company has rail crossings in the area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices