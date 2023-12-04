Sen. Chris Van Hollen tours improvements to prevent flooding in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — More progress to make sure devastating flooding in Ellicott City doesn't happen again.

Today, Senator Chris Van Hollen toured historic downtown with Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

The area has flooded three times in the past 15 years, doing tens of millions of dollars in damage.

Upgrades include several flood retention ponds, a flood tunnel and taking down four buildings in the historic area.

Senator Van Hollen shared what he's doing to help with the project on Capitol Hill.

"We're working with the county on a $25 million raise grant, which would help convey water from right here along Maryland Avenue off so that it doesn't have flooding consequences for Ellicott City," Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen says he's also working with CSX on further flood mitigation projects.

The company has rail crossings in the area.