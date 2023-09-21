Select Royal Farms gas stations to receive electric vehicle chargers

Select Royal Farms are getting some new equipment to work with.

Blink Charging, a global manufacturer of electric vehicle charging equipment has been selected to provide the retail chain with new EV charging stations.

There will be 9 stores in Maryland receiving equipment and 3 in Delaware.

Out of the 12 stations, 6 will be installing the Blink 180kW DCFC and all of the them will be receive the Blink 60kW.

Some of the locations in Maryland that will receive this equipment include:

Hi 3901 Ten Oaks Rd. Glenelg, MD 21737

7900 Royalty Way Salisbury, MD 21801

2703 Ocean Gateway Cambridge, MD 21613

930 Cromwell Park Dr. Glen Burnie, MD 21061

11119 McCormick Rd. Hunt Valley, MD 21031

9180 Fingerboard Rd. Urbana, MD 21704

Installation is estimated to be completed in Spring 2024.