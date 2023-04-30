See Beyond Festival aims to educate community about vision loss

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — The Maryland School for the Blind hosted its See Beyond Festival, where attendees could try several challenges that tested their senses without being able to see.

The 2nd annual event had lots of activities, including beep baseball, adaptive lacrosse, blind soccer, and blind taste testings all while wearing eye shades.

More than 2,000 people attended the festival on Saturday.

Organizers want to educate people about vision loss by helping them understand what is possible and how capable everyone is, no matter their limitations.

"The goal of this event is for people to come out and learn about adaptation, learn about accessibility, and learn how quickly people can learn," said Marlo Jacobson, director of development.

The festival was free, and attendees were given a pair of eye shades to keep.