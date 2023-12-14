Security upgrades to be offered at M&T Bank for Hyundai drivers

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Carjackings are on the rise, so are car thefts.

Starting tomorrow, you can get a free and quick security upgrade.

There is a Hyundai car clinic at M&T Bank Stadium tomorrow through Sunday.

There, technicians will install anti-theft software in impacted vehicle models.

"In Baltimore County alone, so far this year, Hyundai and KIA thefts and attempted deaths account for slightly more than 60% of our overall automobile thefts," said

In addition to the free upgrades, workers will also hand out steering wheel locks.

Baltimore County police say when would-be thieves see those on cars, they tend to move on.

Hyundai officials add the upgrade process is quick and while they work you won't be left out in the cold.

"We'll have the ability to work on at least eight vehicles at a time. We've got a heated lounge with snacks and drinks for the customers. They'll only be out of their car for about 15 or 20 minutes and all done," said

The clinic is in parking lot H of the stadium.

It runs from 8 to 5 Friday and Saturday and 8 until 2 on Sunday.