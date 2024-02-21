Security guard charged with murdering child's mother in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — A Towson woman's murder leads to the arrest of her child's father.

Asial Lilly, 23, was discovered shot to death inside a running car that had crashed outside an apartment complex near English Oak Road.

Baltimore County Police were called to the area just after 5:20am Saturday, after someone heard gunshots and a woman screaming.

Surrounding Lilly's body, officers located several spent 9mm shell casings.

Detectives noticed an open sliding glass door to one of the apartments at the complex.

Scattered along the hallway was a handgun magazine, one 9mm cartridge, and cleaning supplies for a gun.

Inside the bedroom, a holster and backpack containing more 9mm ammunition along with a passport belonging to Cameron Murel.

Turns out Murel was Lilly's boyfriend. The two resided together at the apartment with their infant child.

Police learned Murel is an armed security guard who is registered to carry through the state.

He hadn't reported for work since the murder, however, falsely claiming the child was sick.

In fact he was hiding out at his mother's home in Baltimore.

As officers prepared to search there, Murel's mother reportedly directed them to a closet where her son stored his gun.

Murel was then taken into custody and is being held without bail. His gun happened to be the same caliber and brand as the ammunition recovered at the murder scene.

While refusing to be interviewed by investigators, Murel did confirm his phone number and address.

Cell tower records showed Murel in the area of the crime scene on the date and time of Lilly's murder.

According to online court records, the couple had a history of domestic and child custody issues.

In December a Baltimore County judge ordered them to have joint legal and shared physical custody of their child.

The child was not harmed and is in the safe custody of a relative.