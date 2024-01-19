Second storm means more fun for kids in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The hills of Baltimore County were transformed into a winter wonderland this week.

Two snow storms gave Brian York the perfect opportunity to fire up his new snow blower.

It's not truly new, he's had it for seven years, but hasn't had a chance to use it.

"You know I bought that snow blower seven years ago and it hasn't snowed since so it's my fault... But we're finally getting snow again," York said.

On any snowed in block, the guy with a snow blower is the man, turning a two hour backbreaking shovel of the driveway into a breeze.

York got the chance to ease the burden on some of his neighbors, helping them clear the driveway so they can enjoy the snow day.

Enjoying the snow day was easy for kids in Cockeysville.

For Claire Britenfeldt this was the first time she got to experience sledding and snowboarding.

"I used to live in Florida and Texas so no I never really sledded before," Britenfeldt said.

The snow day came in clutch, sledding always beats schoolwork.

"Really awesome cause I had an exam today so I was able to skip it," Mollie McHugh said.

No Purple Friday would be complete without showing off the Ravens' helmet on your sledding runs or a buffalo wing stained Ray Lewis jersey to keep you bundled up from the cold.

"I'm thinking it's going to be a bloodbath, ravens take it, 42-10," Tim Hendren said.

"By the fourth quarter we're not worried," we asked.

"No we're going to see a lot of Tyler Huntley," Tim said.

Tim's a bit higher on the Ravens' offense than his son Brayden.

"I think it's probably going to be like, probably like, 21-14 ravens win," Brayden Hendren said.

A snow day made for a perfect start to their weekend, hoping for a Ravens win tomorrow.