Second man in custody for shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood

Police now have two men in custody related to a shooting that involved shots fired at a police car and a brief chase.

Terrance Hazelwood, 41, was arrested on Sunday after being identified as a suspect in the shooting of a 31-year-old man in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood on Friday evening.

Officers say in court documents that they heard the shooting and then saw a man run away, turn, and shoot at the police car, before getting into the passenger side of an SUV that drove off.

Police followed the car with their helicopter, and saw the alleged shooter get out and run away on foot, getting away from officers, but tossing a gun which was recovered by police.

Officers were able to catch up with the driver, who is also in custody.

According to court documents, the victim in the case is in critical condition.

Hazelwood is charged with multiple counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment among other charges.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 13th.