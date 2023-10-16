Second floor of Circuit Court building on lockdown due to suspicious package

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Sheriff's Office is on scene for a suspicious package at the Circuit Court Building in the 100 block of North Calvert Street.

Officials say the lockdown occurred after white powder was received in a letter by a courthouse employee. The letter came from an inmate at a state correctional facility.

As a precaution three people, who were in close proximity when the envelope was opened, were taken to a medical facility for further testing.

The fire department says there is no airborne threat at this time.

The Sheriff's Office says people should avoid the areas of 100-110 North Calvert at this time.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*