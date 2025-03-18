Second Chance Plants opening location in Towson

TOWSON — If you're working on your green thumb, Towson is the place to be this weekend.

Second Chance Plants announced its opening a location and they're having a grand opening event at the Towson Place Shopping Center, where the Walmart used to be.

The event will be from March 21-23 and everyone gets a free plant with their purchase.

The garden center sells perennials, herbs, veggies and trees at low prices.

Plants start at $1.00.

The hours of the grand opening are down below:

March 21: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

March 22: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

March 23: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.