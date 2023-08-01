Second ATM in AA County targeted using jaws of life tool in three week span

CROFTON, Md. — Another automated teller machine ripped apart by a hydraulic tool in a matter of minutes, this time at a 7-Eleven on Defense Highway in Crofton over the weekend.

“The suspects pried their way into the business and over to the ATM machine where they retrieved boxes, cash boxes, from the ATM. The clerk never had any interaction with the suspects,” said Cpl. Chris Anderson of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

That’s right.

The front door of the convenience store had been locked when two males dressed in black cut their way through it and proceeded to carve apart the machine to get to the cash inside.

This theft comes on the heels of a similar crime at another 7-Eleven about two and a half miles away just three weeks ago.

In that robbery on Davidsonville Road, the criminals ordered employees to a back room and dismantled the ATM in just three minutes time.

Seven months into the year, such crimes remain rare in the county, but the payoff has been substantial.

“We’ve had nine in the year 2023 that can be related to burglary of ATMs whether that’s the theft of the ATM itself or someone trying to gain access to an ATM to commit a burglary,” said Anderson.

The suspects from over the weekend left the scene in a gray Dodge Durango.

If you have any information, which could help police you can call their tip line at 410-222-4700.