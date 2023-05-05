Second annual 'Run for the Son' fun run honors fallen first responders

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Students at Trinity Lutheran School in Harford County are honoring fallen first responders.

They held their second annual 'Run for the Son' fun run.

The event raises money for the Lieutenant Kelsey Sadler memorial scholarship.

Last year Sadler, Lieutenant Paul Butrim and paramedic Kenny Lacayo died putting out a fire at a vacant home in Baltimore.

Sadler's stepdaughter goes to Trinity and the school wanted to do something to honor Sadler.

"When all three of the firefighters died, one of the common denominators at the ceremony was that their sacrifice would not be forgotten. And events like this, memorialize that and help keep the the their memory alive," one person said.

"And I know Kelsey, this is the kind of thing that Kelsey would really want to have happen," added one person.

Organizers say they've raised just under $30,000 for the Lieutenant Kelsey Sadler Memorial Scholarship.