Search on for men suspected of two Saturday carjackings in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two carjackings were reported within hours of each other on Saturday in Glen Burnie.

Now Anne Arundel County Police believe two men are responsible for both.

The first incident happened around 1:30pm in the 100 block of Crain Highway.

A woman told police she was getting into her Kia when an unidentified man approached and demanded the car keys.

When the victim refused, the man allegedly assaulted her and stole the vehicle.

After 6pm a similar incident happened on nearby Ritchie Highway.

This time two men reportedly attacked two people, pulling them from their Subaru and taking off with it.

Police found the car a short time later with the suspects inside, but they ran away and haven't been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410- 222-4700.