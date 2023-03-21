'Sea Suite' brings pedal cruises to Inner Harbor, Annapolis

BALTIMORE, Md. — Paddle Boat booze cruises are coming to Baltimore.

Sea Suite Cruises added "Paddle Club Baltimore" to its list of pedal boat rides. The Baltimore cruise launches at Harborview Marina in the Inner Harbor.

On its website, Sea Suite said the pedal boat is the first and only pontoon "Cycleboat" in Baltimore.

They are long boats that are powered by pedaling, with a motor in the back in case people no longer want to pedal.

The cruises can accommodate up to 20 people, and boat around the Harbor to show the city's most popular waterfront locations and see views of the skyline during the hour and 45 minute cruises.

Paddle Club Baltimore said the company offers booze cruises as well as trips without alcohol.

The booze cruises are 'Bring Your Own Beverage', and give the option to rent the entire boat for your party.

The group will start booking groups to tour the Harbor on April 1. Along with the Baltimore option, you can book a similar offering in Annapolis starting April 1.