SCOTUS forces Anne Arundel gun dealers to issue suicide prevention pamphlets to buyers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County gun dealers lost their last legal battle to halt a law requiring them to issue suicide prevention and conflict resolution pamphlets to buyers.

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up an appeal related to a May 2022 lawsuit filed by Maryland Shall Issue, Inc. and four local gun shops.

The group claimed County Bill 108-21 tramples over their First Amendment rights.

County Executive Steuart Pittman argued all along the legislation is life saving.

Back in January a federal Appeals Court upheld the law, leading to a last ditch effort to get the nation's highest court involved.

With the justices refusing to hear the case, Anne Arundel gun dealers must now provide the pamphlets or else face thousands in fines.

"While our right to take this step was challenged by Maryland Shall Issue, Inc. and four local gun shops, all courts that examined the law agreed that safety-focused and common-sense gun laws like ours are both constitutional and essential," said Pittman in reaction to the Supreme Court turning down the challenge. “My hope is that gun retailers recognize that providing this information is a good business practice, one that demonstrates their commitment to the safety of their customers and our communities."

Maryland Shall has another gun rights case pending before the Supreme Court regarding Maryland's Handgun Qualification License requirement.

