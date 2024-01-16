School districts announce delays, closures for Tuesday, January 16th

School districts all over Maryland have already announced they will be delayed due to inclement weather on Tuesday, January 16.

Here are the schools that have announced so far:

Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools: Two-hour delay.

Baltimore Co. Public Schools: Two-hour delay.

Baltimore City Public Schools: Two-hour delay.

Carroll Co. Public Schools: Two-hour delay.

McDonogh School: Two-hour delay.

Harford Co. Public Schools: Opening two hours late, offices will open 2 hours late. No morning pre-K or before-school childcare. Essential personnel should await further information from their supervisor.

Bryn Mawr School: Two-hour delay.

Catholic High School of Baltimore: Opening two hours late.

Cecil College: Opening at noon.

Churchville Presbyterian Preschool and Daycare: Opening two hours late.

Garrison Forest School: Closed, Divisions and Offices closed Tuesday.

Harford Day School: Two-hour delay.

Hunts Church Preschool: Two-hour delay.

St. Elizabeth School: Two-hour delay.

Loyola Blakefield: Two-hour delay.

Rock Church Academy: Two-hour delay.

Friends School of Baltimore: Two-hour delay. Students should arrive no earlier than 10:00 a.m.

GLA Academy: Closed

Prince George's County Public Schools: Closed

Howard Co. Public Schools: Two-hour delay. AM half-day PK/RECC canceled. High school midterms will be held following the delayed opening schedule.

Grace Classical Academy: Opening two hours late.

*This article will be updated when more delays and closures are announced.*