School start time changes to take effect in Howard County on September 20

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Public Schools has announced school start time changes taking effect on Wednesday, September 20.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano said the new times will be put in place to support the on-time arrival of school buses.

Here are the time changes:



Current New(Effective 9/20/23) Tier 1 High and Middle Schools 8:00 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. 7:50 a.m. - 2:35 p.m. Tier 2 Middle Schools 8:40 a.m. - 3:25 p.m. 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. Tier 2 Elementary Schools 8:40 a.m. - 3:10 p.m. 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. Tier 2 AM Pre-K 8:40 a.m. - 11:10 a.m. 8:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Tier 2 PM Pre-K 12:40 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 12:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. Tier 3 Elementary Schools 9:15 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. 9:25 a.m. - 3:55 p.m. Tier 3 AM Pre-K 9:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. 9:25 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. Tier 3 PM Pre-K 1:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. 1:25 p.m. - 3:55 p.m.

On the first day school, parents were frustrated when a lot of buses did not show up to pick up students.

“How are you supposed to trust the system when you’re just like, ‘This bus is over an hour late’?” asked Youle Van Voorhees, “What I hear from most parents is like, ‘Is this what we should expect for the rest of the year?’”

Two days later, Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano relayed a message to parents and students about the failed bus operation.

“I apologize from the bottom of my heart for the inconvenience and the challenges and the diminishment of excitement on the first day of school,” said Martirano.

Although he does not expect the first day of implementation to be perfect, Martirano expressed full confidence in this approach.

"I am optimistic that based on the data and the additional slack in the schedule, we will see improvements in the on-time arrival compared to the current arrival schedule," Martirano said.

"Thank you, families, for all you have done to support your children through these first few weeks of the school year. You have been exemplary, and I look forward to having our student transportation services restored to the level our students and families deserve."