School staff recognized for doing CPR, AED on Annapolis middle-schooler

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Employees at an Annapolis school got a Civilian Citation of Merit today for using CPR to help a 12-year-old student who stopped breathing earlier this year.

The student accidentally collided with another student during gym class at Wiley H. Bates Middle School on May 30, said Annapolis Fire Department.

The staff quickly performed CPR on the student, used an AED (defibrillator), and called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

The staff members were able to restore the student's pulse.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the student "with a strong pulse and stable vital signs."

The student was transferred to Children's Hospital and ultimately made a full recovery, said the fire department in a press release.

The fire department recognized eight staff members Principal Katherine Hicks, along with two assistant principals, a guidance counselor, nurse, nurse assistant, gym teacher, and science teacher - with a Civilian Citation of Merit for "their heroic actions," noting that the "early CPR and defibrillation [were] instrumental in the student's recovery."