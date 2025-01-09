School software company hack could expose Maryland student, teacher data

A recent data breach could affect schools, teachers and students nationwide. Frederick County Public Schools issued an alert Thursday notifying parents and staff about the hacking of a student information system. PowerSchool is a software company used by FCPS and others around the country. According to FCPS, someone gained unauthorized access to system data from school districts using stolen credentials. The alleged breach occurred sometime between December 19 and 28, with FCPS learning about it on January 7. FCPS said they began using and transferring student information into PowerSchool last year. "The breach impacted two FCPS data tables in the new SIS, including records of both teachers and students. We are actively working with PowerSchool to determine exactly what data was impacted and will share additional information in a follow-up communication," FCPS said in a letter to parents and staff. PowerSchool reportedly deleted the compromised file, making it no longer accessible. The cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike was reportedly hired to investigate. So far they claim no potentially exposed data appeared on the dark web. "While this breach has affected many districts across the country and the full scope of the breach is still being investigated, we want to assure you that FCPS stopped collecting social security numbers for students more than 10 years ago so this sensitive data was not exposed," FCPS said.

WMAR-2 News has reached out to PowerSchool for comment. We're awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, Baltimore and Howard County Public Schools tell us they are not impacted.

We've asked other school systems in the area if they are affected, and will update this story as we hear back.