Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

School employee found with gun on school property in Anne Arundel

Anne Arundel police car
(Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>An Anne Arundel County police car. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Anne Arundel police car
Posted at 10:48 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 10:48:14-04

ODENTON, Md. — An elementary-school employee in Anne Arundel County was found to have a loaded handgun under her car seat on school property.

Charese Thompson, 29, of Glen Burnie, works at Seven Oaks Elementary, off of Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, said county police. She was ordered held without bond after officers got word that she had a loaded gun in her personal vehicle.

Thompson told police she did have a loaded gun under the driver's seat. She was charged with having a handgun in a vehicle and having a dangerous weapon on school property.

There is no indication that the weapon was brought into the school or that any threats were made, said police.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices