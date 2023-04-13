School employee found with gun on school property in Anne Arundel

ODENTON, Md. — An elementary-school employee in Anne Arundel County was found to have a loaded handgun under her car seat on school property.

Charese Thompson, 29, of Glen Burnie, works at Seven Oaks Elementary, off of Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, said county police. She was ordered held without bond after officers got word that she had a loaded gun in her personal vehicle.

Thompson told police she did have a loaded gun under the driver's seat. She was charged with having a handgun in a vehicle and having a dangerous weapon on school property.

There is no indication that the weapon was brought into the school or that any threats were made, said police.