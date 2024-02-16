Watch Now
School districts announce updates on weekend activities for Saturday, Feb. 17

Posted at 2:44 PM, Feb 16, 2024
BALTIMORE — Maryland school districts have started to provide updates to weekend activities ahead of inclement weather.

Here are the schools that have announced so far:

  • Harford County Public Schools: All weekend activities have been canceled. State qualifier and regional qualifier meets will be rescheduled.
  • Howard County Public Schools: All weekend activities canceled.
  • Baltimore County Public Schools: All activities scheduled for Saturday, February 17, 2024, have been canceled.
  • Cecil County Public Schools: All weekend activities have been canceled.
  • Baltimore City Public Schools: All activities, including external events with a permit, on Saturday, February 17, have been canceled.

*This article will be updated when more cancellations are announced.*

