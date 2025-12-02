School delays for Tuesday, December 2

Ahead of the winter weather expected for Tuesday, December 2, school systems have already announced delays.

Here are the school systems who have announced so far:

Baltimore County Public Schools - Two-hour delay

Carroll County Public Schools - Two hour delay

Harford County Public Schools - Two hour delay

Towson University - will open at 9:30 a.m. (including virtual) essential personnel report on time. All other staff scheduled to work at 9:30 a.m.

Cecil County Public Schools - Two hour delay. Modified Pre-K Schedule: Morning Session 11am-12:30pm Afternoon Session: 1:50pm-3:30pm

*This story will be updated if and when more schools make the decision to delay opening on Tuesday, December 2.*