Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts 11  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

School delays for Tuesday, December 2

OPS Buses
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Omaha Public Schools buses drive along Cuming Street on April 19, 2023 in Omaha, Neb.
OPS Buses
Posted
and last updated

Ahead of the winter weather expected for Tuesday, December 2, school systems have already announced delays.

Here are the school systems who have announced so far:

  • Baltimore County Public Schools - Two-hour delay
  • Carroll County Public Schools - Two hour delay
  • Harford County Public Schools - Two hour delay
  • Towson University - will open at 9:30 a.m. (including virtual) essential personnel report on time. All other staff scheduled to work at 9:30 a.m.
  • Cecil County Public Schools - Two hour delay. Modified Pre-K Schedule: Morning Session 11am-12:30pm Afternoon Session: 1:50pm-3:30pm

For weather updates, click here.

*This story will be updated if and when more schools make the decision to delay opening on Tuesday, December 2.*

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are