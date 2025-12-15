School delays for Monday, December 15

Looking ahead to expected weather for Monday, December 15th, school systems have announced delays.

Anne Arundel Community College - Online Services Available

Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools - two hours delay

Baltimore County Public Schools - two hour delay with no morning kindergarten

Carroll Community College - opening at 9:45 a.m. Monday, December 15, 2025. All Monday 8 am exams are moved to Wednesday at 8 am. Monday 10:15 am exams will go ahead as scheduled.

Carroll Co. Public Schools - two hour delay with re-evaluation at 7am

Catholic High School of Baltimore - two hour delay

Cecil Co. Public Schools - closed for students and 10 month staff, 12 month staff standby for more information

Churchville Presbyterian Preschool and Daycare - Opening at 8:30 AM Preschool cancelled

Circuit Court for Cecil Co - Opening at 10:00 AM

Frederick Co. Public Schools - two hour delay Offices opening on time. Offices are opening on time. Morning PreK* and Career and Technology Center (CTC) start 2 hours late and dismiss 1 hour later than usual. PM PreK* starts 1 hour later than usual and dismisses at the regular time. PM CTC starts 40 minutes later than usual and dismisses at the regular time.

Glenelg Country School - two hour delay; Full details at www.glenelg.org.

Grace Classical Academy - two hour delay

Harford Community College - Opening at 10:00 AM

Harford Co. Public Schools - Delayed 3 hours Tomorrow

Howard Co. Government - Liberal leave in effect until 10am

Howard County public schools - two hour delay

Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills - two hr delay (opening at 11AM)

Kent County Public Schools - two hour delay

Loyola Blakefield - two hour delay

Maryland School for the Deaf - two hour delay

McDonogh School - two hour delay

Montgomery County Public Schools - two hour delay

North Carroll Community School - two hour delay; With Re-Evaluation by 7:30 AM

Redeemer Classical Christian School - two hour delay

Rock Church Academy - two hour delay

St. Elizabeth School - two hour delay

Talbot County - two hour delay

For weather updates, click here.