Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
14  WX Alerts 34  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

School delays for Monday, December 15

school closed snow day
WMAR File
school closed snow day
Posted
and last updated

Looking ahead to expected weather for Monday, December 15th, school systems have announced delays.

Anne Arundel Community College - Online Services Available

Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools - two hours delay

Baltimore County Public Schools - two hour delay with no morning kindergarten

Carroll Community College - opening at 9:45 a.m. Monday, December 15, 2025. All Monday 8 am exams are moved to Wednesday at 8 am. Monday 10:15 am exams will go ahead as scheduled.

Carroll Co. Public Schools - two hour delay with re-evaluation at 7am

Catholic High School of Baltimore - two hour delay

Cecil Co. Public Schools - closed for students and 10 month staff, 12 month staff standby for more information

Churchville Presbyterian Preschool and Daycare - Opening at 8:30 AM Preschool cancelled

Circuit Court for Cecil Co - Opening at 10:00 AM

Frederick Co. Public Schools - two hour delay Offices opening on time. Offices are opening on time. Morning PreK* and Career and Technology Center (CTC) start 2 hours late and dismiss 1 hour later than usual. PM PreK* starts 1 hour later than usual and dismisses at the regular time. PM CTC starts 40 minutes later than usual and dismisses at the regular time.

Glenelg Country School - two hour delay; Full details at www.glenelg.org.

Grace Classical Academy - two hour delay

Harford Community College - Opening at 10:00 AM

Harford Co. Public Schools - Delayed 3 hours Tomorrow

Howard Co. Government - Liberal leave in effect until 10am

Howard County public schools - two hour delay

Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills - two hr delay (opening at 11AM)

Kent County Public Schools - two hour delay

Loyola Blakefield - two hour delay

Maryland School for the Deaf - two hour delay

McDonogh School - two hour delay

Montgomery County Public Schools - two hour delay

North Carroll Community School - two hour delay; With Re-Evaluation by 7:30 AM

Redeemer Classical Christian School - two hour delay

Rock Church Academy - two hour delay

St. Elizabeth School - two hour delay

Talbot County - two hour delay

For weather updates, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are