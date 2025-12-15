School delays for Monday, December 15

Looking ahead to expected weather for Monday, December 15th, school systems have announced delays.
Anne Arundel Community College - Online Services Available
Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools - two hours delay
Baltimore County Public Schools - two hour delay with no morning kindergarten
Carroll Community College - opening at 9:45 a.m. Monday, December 15, 2025. All Monday 8 am exams are moved to Wednesday at 8 am. Monday 10:15 am exams will go ahead as scheduled.
Carroll Co. Public Schools - two hour delay with re-evaluation at 7am
Catholic High School of Baltimore - two hour delay
Cecil Co. Public Schools - closed for students and 10 month staff, 12 month staff standby for more information
Churchville Presbyterian Preschool and Daycare - Opening at 8:30 AM Preschool cancelled
Circuit Court for Cecil Co - Opening at 10:00 AM
Frederick Co. Public Schools - two hour delay Offices opening on time. Offices are opening on time. Morning PreK* and Career and Technology Center (CTC) start 2 hours late and dismiss 1 hour later than usual. PM PreK* starts 1 hour later than usual and dismisses at the regular time. PM CTC starts 40 minutes later than usual and dismisses at the regular time.
Glenelg Country School - two hour delay; Full details at www.glenelg.org.
Grace Classical Academy - two hour delay
Harford Community College - Opening at 10:00 AM
Harford Co. Public Schools - Delayed 3 hours Tomorrow
Howard Co. Government - Liberal leave in effect until 10am
Howard County public schools - two hour delay
Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills - two hr delay (opening at 11AM)
Kent County Public Schools - two hour delay
Loyola Blakefield - two hour delay
Maryland School for the Deaf - two hour delay
McDonogh School - two hour delay
Montgomery County Public Schools - two hour delay
North Carroll Community School - two hour delay; With Re-Evaluation by 7:30 AM
Redeemer Classical Christian School - two hour delay
Rock Church Academy - two hour delay
St. Elizabeth School - two hour delay
Talbot County - two hour delay
