School closures and delays in the Maryland area for Wednesday, February 12

BALTIMORE — Maryland is expecting several inches of snow over the next 24 hours.
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect through early Wednesday morning.
Here's a list of school closures and delays for Wednesday, February 12:
- All Anne Arundel County Public Schools will operate on virtual learning schedules.
- Chesapeake College opening at 10 a.m.
- Coppin State University opening at 10 a.m.
- Johns Hopkins University closing at 6 p.m.
This story will continue to be updated as we receive more closures and delays.