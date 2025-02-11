School closures and delays in the Maryland area for Wednesday, February 12

BALTIMORE — Maryland is expecting several inches of snow over the next 24 hours.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect through early Wednesday morning.

Here's a list of school closures and delays for Wednesday, February 12:

All Anne Arundel County Public Schools will operate on virtual learning schedules.

Chesapeake College opening at 10 a.m.

Coppin State University opening at 10 a.m.

Johns Hopkins University closing at 6 p.m.

This story will continue to be updated as we receive more closures and delays.