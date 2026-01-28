School closures and delays in the Maryland area for Thursday, January 29

BALTIMORE — Maryland is still feeling the effects of Sunday's snow storm with icy conditions.

Here's a list of what school districts are doing on Thursday, January 29.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

All AACPS schools will operate virtually on Thursday, January 29. Schools will begin instruction at 9 or 9:15 a.m.

Baltimore County Public Schools

Schools and offices will open two hours late on Thursday, January 29.

Cecil County Public Schools

Virtual instruction days for the rest of the week.

Harford County Public Schools

HCPS schools and offices are closed Thursday, January 29. No afterschool or evening activities. Essential personnel should await further instruction.

Howard County Public Schools

All Howard County public schools and offices are closed Thursday, January 29.

Montgomery County Public Schools

A code red is in effect. All schools will be closed on Thursday, January 29 due to inclement weather.

Prince George's County Public Schools

Schools and offices are closed. A Code Yellow is in effect. Emergency personnel only must report to work.

This story will continue to be updated with more delays and closures. Continue to check back.