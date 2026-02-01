School closures and delays in the Maryland area for Monday, February 2

Maryland isn't totally out of the storm yet.

Here's a list of what school districts are doing on Monday, February 2:

Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours Monday and Tuesday, Feb 3.

Baltimore County Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late Monday, Feb 2

Caroline Co. Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late Monday, Feb 2

Howard County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours on Monday

and Tuesday, February 3.

Montgomery County Public Schools: Closed Monday Feb 2

Talbot County Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late Monday, Feb 2