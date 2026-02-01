School closures and delays in the Maryland area for Monday, February 2

Maryland isn't totally out of the storm yet.
Here's a list of what school districts are doing on Monday, February 2:
Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours Monday and Tuesday, Feb 3.
Baltimore County Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late Monday, Feb 2
Caroline Co. Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late Monday, Feb 2
Howard County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours on Monday
and Tuesday, February 3.
Montgomery County Public Schools: Closed Monday Feb 2
Talbot County Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late Monday, Feb 2