School closures and delays in the Maryland area for Friday, January 30

The effects of Sunday's snow storm are still looming with icy conditions.

Here's a list of what school districts are doing on Friday, January 30:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

All AACPS schools will operate virtually on Friday, January 30.

Baltimore County Public Schools

Baltimore County Public Schools will continue the shift to virtual learning Friday, January 30. Students will operate on a two-hour delay and offices will open on time.

Baltimore City Public Schools

Baltimore City Public Schools will continue virtual learning on Friday, January 30. Central Office will be open; staff may work remotely. All essential staff to report.

Carroll County Public Schools

Carroll County Public Schools will open two hours late on Friday, January 30.

Cecil County Public Schools

Virtual instruction days for the rest of the week.

Harford County Public Schools

HCPS schools and offices are closed Friday, January 30. No afterschool or evening activities. Essential personnel should await further instruction.

Prince George's County Public Schools

Schools and offices will be closed Friday, January 30. A Code Yellow is in effect. Emergency personnel only must report to work.

Howard County Public Schools

All Howard County public schools are closed Friday, January 30. All offices are opening late, with liberal leave in effect.

Montgomery County Public Schools

A code red is in effect. All schools and offices will be closed on Friday, January 30 due to inclement weather.

Frederick County Public Schools

Schools and offices are opening two hours late on Friday, January 30.