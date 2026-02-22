School closings & delays for Monday, February 23, 2026

BALTIMORE — Much of Maryland is expecting another winter storm to hit Sunday night into Monday morning, meaning schools are already prepping for closures and delays.
While a lot of uncertainty remains about anticipated snowfall amounts, the Eastern Shore is among the most vulnerable areas of this storm track.
Here's a list of closings so far:
- Caroline County Public Schools - Closed
- Cecil County Public Schools - Closed with Virtual Instruction
- Towson University - Closed with all Monday classes and activities canceled
- Wicomico County Public Schools and Central Offices - Closed