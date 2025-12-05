Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
School closings and delays for Friday, December 5

BALTIMORE — The snow has arrived. Due to the inclement weather across the region there have been numerous delays and closures.

Here is the full list so far:

  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools- Two hour delay
  • Anne Arundel County Public Library - Opening at noon
  • Caroline County Public Schools- Closed today
  • Dorchester County Public Schools- Closed today; offices closed
  • Fort Meade - Opening at 10 a.m.
  • Queen Anne's County Public Schools- Closed this morning
  • Talbot County Public Schools- Closed today
  • St. Mary's County Government- Opening at 10 a.m.
  • St. Mary's College of Maryland - Delayed four hours
