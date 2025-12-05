School closings and delays for Friday, December 5

BALTIMORE — The snow has arrived. Due to the inclement weather across the region there have been numerous delays and closures.
Here is the full list so far:
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools- Two hour delay
- Anne Arundel County Public Library - Opening at noon
- Caroline County Public Schools- Closed today
- Dorchester County Public Schools- Closed today; offices closed
- Fort Meade - Opening at 10 a.m.
- Queen Anne's County Public Schools- Closed this morning
- Talbot County Public Schools- Closed today
- St. Mary's County Government- Opening at 10 a.m.
- St. Mary's College of Maryland - Delayed four hours