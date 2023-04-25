School bus stopped in Anne Arundel County after students sprayed pepper spray

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — A small number of students were sent to the hospital after pepper spray was discharged on a school bus in Anne Arundel County.

According to Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier, the incident happened on Route 32 near Route 198 while the bus was taking students home from Mead Middle School.

There were two students involved with the pepper spray discharging and there were about 40 students on the bus at the time.

A replacement bus arrived to the scene to take the remaining students home Mosier said.