MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A crash involving a school bus has shut down a portion of Generals Highway in Millersville.

Anne Arundel County Police have traffic blocked off in both directions around Shawnee Court.

All students aboard attend Millersville Elementary.

Some minor injuries were reported, but no one required hospitalization, according to Bob Mosier, Chief Communications Officer with Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

The cause remains under investigation.