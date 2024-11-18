School blames 2nd grader's hospitalization on students "horseplaying," mother outraged

WALDORF, Md. — The mother of a 2nd grader took to social media expressing anger following a recent incident at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School.

On Saturday she claims her child "experienced something no child should have never in life experience."

"My child, who is a 2nd grader, was hung in the boy's bathroom by a 4th grader. I received the most traumatizing phone call from the school stating that my child was being rushed to children’s hospital in NW," she stated on Facebook.

She added her son was unconscious and foaming at the mouth when he was found.

The woman says she posted about the disturbing incident to raise awareness.

"Although I’m not the one to bring my personal life onto social media, however, social media has a big platform, and this is a story that I want told. To bring awareness to other parents & students by any means," she wrote. "Everything about this is unacceptable nothing about this is ok, BULLYING is never ok. I’m feeling anger & seeing red, but my son is here by the grace of GOD, and I will forever be thankful! I have so many questions left unanswered."

The school issued a statement saying both students were 'horseplaying' in a bathroom when the second grader's jacket got caught on a stall door hook.

Officials say the other student tried freeing the second grader, but was unable to do so prompting them to seek help.

Administrators found the student and called 911 as a precaution.

Here's the full statement sent out by school principal Carrie Burke.