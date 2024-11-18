School blames 2nd grader's hospitalization on students "horseplaying," mother outraged

WALDORF, Md. — The mother of a 2nd grader took to social media expressing anger following a recent incident at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School.
On Saturday she claims her child "experienced something no child should have never in life experience."
"My child, who is a 2nd grader, was hung in the boy's bathroom by a 4th grader. I received the most traumatizing phone call from the school stating that my child was being rushed to children’s hospital in NW," she stated on Facebook.
She added her son was unconscious and foaming at the mouth when he was found.
The woman says she posted about the disturbing incident to raise awareness.
"Although I’m not the one to bring my personal life onto social media, however, social media has a big platform, and this is a story that I want told. To bring awareness to other parents & students by any means," she wrote. "Everything about this is unacceptable nothing about this is ok, BULLYING is never ok. I’m feeling anger & seeing red, but my son is here by the grace of GOD, and I will forever be thankful! I have so many questions left unanswered."
The school issued a statement saying both students were 'horseplaying' in a bathroom when the second grader's jacket got caught on a stall door hook.
Officials say the other student tried freeing the second grader, but was unable to do so prompting them to seek help.
Administrators found the student and called 911 as a precaution.
Here's the full statement sent out by school principal Carrie Burke.
November 15, 2024
Dear Parents, Guardians and Staff:
I want to update you on a situation that occurred today at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School.
This afternoon, two of our students were reportedly horseplaying in a school bathroom when one student’s jacket got caught on a stall door hook. The student was not able to free themselves and the other student involved was also not able to help them. This student left the bathroom to seek help from staff and reported the incident to administrators. Administrators responded and were able to assist, but staff called 911 for additional precautionary medical support. Due to privacy reasons, I am not able to share any additional details with you.
I understand that the initial 911 report resulted in a first responder call that shared a possible suicide attempt occurred at our school. This was then posted on social media by a community member, causing a bit of community concern. Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) quickly shared an update with you as well as the Barnhart staff to dispel any inaccurate information beginning to circulate. I apologize for the delay in that update, but our administrative team was addressing the needs of our students. The incident was also reported to our school resource officer (SRO).
Any time we have an emergency situation at our school, the administrative team will quickly address, ensure all students and staff are safe and then communicate with parents after we have accurate information to share. I appreciate the quick thinking of the student who reported their classmate needed help, our staff for calmly managing a schedule disruption, and our students who followed our directions this afternoon so emergency medical services (EMS) could enter the school and provide care for the student.
Thank you for your continued support of C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School. If you have any questions I can answer about this incident, please email me at cburke@ccboe.com.
Sincerely,
Carrie Burke Principal